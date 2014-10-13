Oct 13 Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 598.9 million yuan (97.78 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares have resumed trading on Oct 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w0tjkg; bit.ly/1vWGmUM

