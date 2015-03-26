HONG KONG, March 26 Trading in shares of Tianhe
Chemicals Group Ltd were suspended on Thursday
afternoon pending a statement, according to a company filing on
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Tianhe gave no further details. The stock of Tianhe, which
plans to announce its yearly results next Tuesday, rose 0.9
percent in morning trade, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in
the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
There was no immediate response from Tianhe's Hong Kong
office.
Tianhe, which entered into an agreement to supply its
products to Italy-based Guarniflon SpA, a supplier of
fluorochemicals, in December, had been accused by stock
researcher Anonymous Analytics early last year of doctoring its
books ahead of a Hong Kong IPO.
The allegation has been firmly rejected by the Chinese firm.
