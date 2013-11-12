BRIEF-Gain Capital qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 12 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
* Says plans private share placement to raise 12.48 billion yuan ($2.0 billion) to buy stakes of several Chinese companies
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/reg64v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Federated National Holding Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Total assets under management of $18.6 billion at December 31, 2016