LONDON, Sept 15 Explosions in the Chinese port
of Tianjin last month would lead to cargo losses of at least
$1.5 billion, and were having a "significant impact" on the
marine insurance sector, a trade body said on Tuesday.
"We are expecting to see cargo losses of at least $1.5
billion, with some reports stating that the final figure could
be as high as $6 billion," Nick Derrick, chairman of the
International Union of Marine Insurance's cargo committee, said
in a statement.
The incident should provide a "substantial wake-up call to
all cargo insurers", he added.
Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter, a unit of Marsh & McLennan
, said earlier this month that insurance losses for
buildings, cargo, containers and property as a result of the
explosions could total up to $3.3 billion.
Credit Suisse had estimated losses of between $1 billion and
$1.5 billion days after the blast in August.
