April 7 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd

* Says to revise placing price to no lower than 4.46 yuan ($0.72) per share from 4.48 yuan per share

* Says to revise issuing up to 347.5 million shares from 346 million shares in private placement

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fan38v

($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan)