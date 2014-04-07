Australia shares flat ahead of Fed meeting; NZ hits 5-mth high
March 14 Australian shares steadied on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with gains in materials stocks offsetting losses in financials and healthcare shares.
April 7 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd
* Says to revise placing price to no lower than 4.46 yuan ($0.72) per share from 4.48 yuan per share
* Says to revise issuing up to 347.5 million shares from 346 million shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fan38v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 14 Australian shares steadied on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with gains in materials stocks offsetting losses in financials and healthcare shares.
* Mining chamber unaware of any efforts to destabilise Duterte
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares