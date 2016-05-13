BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 19
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3lkmih
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08