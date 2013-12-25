BRIEF-Gerresheimer says Christian Fischer to be appointed CEO
* Christian Fischer to join management board on August 1, 2017 before taking over as CEO on September 1, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2mhGtxQ
Dec 25 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says its hepatitis B vaccine's production process satisfies government requirements after media reports on infants dying following innoculation of a hepatits B vaccine
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/deq65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Christian Fischer to join management board on August 1, 2017 before taking over as CEO on September 1, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2mhGtxQ
* Says board decided on Feb. 2 to sell Oasmia shares consisting "down payment" for KB 9520 project
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.2 billion yuan ($173.93 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously