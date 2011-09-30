(Repeats Sept. 29 story for wider readership)
* Private equity suitors remain as final bids near
* Weak financing markets slowed down process -sources
* Carlyle also interested in Cooper Standard -source
By Soyoung Kim
DETROIT, Sept 29 Bain Capital and Carlyle Group
are among three private equity firms bidding for auto parts
supplier TI Automotive in an auction that could fetch around
$1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
London-based buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management is
also involved in the auction for TI Automotive, with final bids
for the business expected sometime in October, these people
said.
TI Automotive, which makes fuel tanks as well as braking
and powertrain components for cars and trucks, has been
exploring a sale of the company since early this year but the
process has been slowed down by the volatility in the financing
markets in recent months, the people said.
Financing remains relatively cheap for companies with
strong credit ratings. But private equity deals typically need
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds -- the riskier form of
lending that carries some of the highest interest rates and
often is the first financing to be withdrawn when credit
tightens.
Wall Street banks are becoming more selective about what
financing deals they commit to or stiffening lending terms,
making buyout deals like TI Automotive more costly for buyers
and therefore limiting their ability to pay.
TI Automotive is expected to wait until markets recover
before setting a final bid deadline sometime in October, two of
the people said.
The company has estimated annual earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $250
million and its enterprise value is seen in the range of $1.4
billion to $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters previously.
TI Automotive, which is headquartered in the United States
but chartered in Britain, swapped most of its debt to equity
and slashed costs under the British equivalent of bankruptcy
during the recession. After the debt-for-equity conversion
completed under Chief Executive Bill Kozyra, the company is
owned by a diverse group of shareholders led by hedge funds.
Representatives for TI Automotive were not immediately
available for comment. Representatives for Bain, Carlyle and
Pamplona declined to comment.
Carlyle, meanwhile, is also interested in another U.S. auto
parts supplier Cooper Standard COSH.OB, which is also
considering a sale of itself and competes with TI Automotive in
the fluid system segment, one of the people said.
Reuters reported in August that Cooper Standard has hired
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) to look for a
buyer more than a year after emerging from bankruptcy. The
company later confirmed the sale process. [ID:nN1E77U1PJ]
Cooper Standard, which makes body sealing systems and fluid
handling systems for the automotive industry, has also
attracted interest from private equity firms, people familiar
with the matter said. The company is valued at more than $1.5
billion, the people said.
TI Automotive and Cooper Standard are the world's two
largest suppliers of systems that control, sense and deliver
fluids and vapors in vehicles. But TI has greater exposure to
the fast-growing Asian markets, drawing roughly a quarter of
its revenue from China and other Asian markets.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by Matthew Lewis)