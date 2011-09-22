* Q3 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.21
* Q3 rev $229 mln vs est $220 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.33-$0.35 vs est $0.35
* Sees Q4 rev $278-$283 mln vs est $277.3 mln
* Shares rise 5 pct
Sept 22 Tibco Software's results were
boosted by a large government deal it booked during the quarter,
prompting the business software maker to issue a strong
fourth-quarter revenue outlook.
The upbeat outlook sent shares of the Palo-Alto,
California-based company up 5 percent to $21.9 after the bell.
They closed at $20.97 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
"We are continuing to see demand from the government, banks
and retail," founder and Chief Executive Vivek Ranadive said on
a conference call with analysts.
Tibco has been pushing ahead of its peers as the demand
grows for real-time analysis of huge chunks of data to predict
trends, spot problems and help find quick solutions.
" We say with great confidence our EPS will keep
increasing at 15-20 percent per year," said Ranadive, who was
has a stake in NBA franchise Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this month, rival Progress Software lowered
its third-quarter outlook as several financial services
customers delayed their decisions to buy its
software.
Tibco, which was spun off from Reuters in 1999, expects
fourth-quarter adjusted net income of 33-35 cents a share, on
revenue of $278-$283 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share on
revenue of $277.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income came in at $23.5 million, or 14
cents a share, compared with $17.4 million, or 10 cents a share,
a year ago.
Excluding items, Tibco earned 23 cents a share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $229 million. License revenue
rose 29 percent, helped by the signing of a $18 million
government deal, half of which was recognized this quarter.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)