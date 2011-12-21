* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.18-$0.19 vs est. $0.19
* Sees Q1 rev $220-$225 mln vs est. $215.7 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.42 vs est $0.35
* Q4 revenue $289.5 mln vs est $281.2 mln
* Shares up 3 pct after market
Dec 21 Business software maker Tibco
Software Inc posted strong quarterly results, helped by
higher service and maintenance fees, and forecast first-quarter
revenue above analyst estimates on strong demand.
The company sees first-quarter revenue of $220-$225 million,
while Wall Street analysts were expecting $215.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Customers are preferring Tibco to bigger database and
enterprise solution providers, Chief Executive Vivek Ranadivé
said in a post-earnings conference call.
"We are seeing very, very strong demand. And in some ways,
we are not seeing that softness that everyone is talking about."
On Tuesday, Oracle Corp's earnings missed Wall
Street forecasts and the No.3 software maker gave weak
current-quarter forecasts, raising questions about the health of
the technology sector.
Last month, rival Pegasystems' third-quarter
results fell short of expectations as revenue from software
licenses fell by a quarter, and the company lowered its
full-year forecast.
Tibco, which was spun off from Reuters in 1999,
makes software to coordinate business processes and manage
workflow.
The company forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of
18-19 cents per share, compared with market expectations of 19
cents per share.
Tibco's fourth-quarter net income rose to $51.9 million, or
30 cents per share, from $37.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a
year ago. Excluding items, it earned 42 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $289.5 million from $241.2 million.
Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company were up 3
percent in extended trade, after closing at $22 on Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
