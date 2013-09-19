Sept 19 Business software maker Tibco Software Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to growth in its infrastructure business, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

Net income fell to $21.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $26.1 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $270.9 million from $255 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)