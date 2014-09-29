Sept 29 Business software maker Tibco Software
Inc said buyout firm Vista Equity Partners had agreed
to take it private for $4.3 billion.
Vista will pay $24 per share in cash for Tibco, representing
a 26 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Sept. 23, a
day before Reuters first reported that Vista was one the firms
vying for Tibco. Tibco shares closed at $19.51 on Friday.
Palo Alto, California-based Tibco develops software used by
companies in real-time data analysis involved in processes such
as inventory keeping and cross-selling products.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ted Kerr)