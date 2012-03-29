(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that Progress Software posted a first-quarter adjusted profit that was lower than the year-ago period, not below analysts' expectation)

* Q1 adj EPS $0.20 vs est $0.19

* Q1 rev $225.7 mln vs est $222.4 mln

* Shares fall 2 pct after hours

March 29 Tibco Software Inc posted quarterly results modestly above analysts' estimate, but the business software maker's shares that had rallied to an 11-year-high on expectations of stronger results, slipped 2 percent after hours.

The beat - at least for the ninth consecutive quarter - was driven by a 17 percent jump in revenue from new licenses.

The company also authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program to replace its previous stock buyback plan, under which about $38 million was still remaining.

Tibco, which was spun off from Reuters in 1999, makes software to coordinate business processes and manage workflow and competes with companies like Progress Software Corp and bigger vendors like Oracle.

On Wednesday, Progress Software posted a lower first-quarter adjusted profit, as revenue from software licenses continued to drop, and said its Chief Financial Officer will leave the company.

Earlier this month, Oracle beat estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.

Tibco's first-quarter net income rose to $20.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $16 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $225.7 million, while license revenue rose to $82.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $222.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to $31.75 in trading after the bell. They closed at $32.45 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The stock has risen nearly 48 percent since Tibco reported fourth-quarter results on Dec. 21. They touched an 11-year-high of $32.86 during regular trading hours on Thursday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)