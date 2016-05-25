BRIEF-Public Bank Bhd flags Q4 net profit of 1.48 billion RGT
* Q4 net interest income 1.80 billion RGT versus 1.65 billion RGT
May 25 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co., LTD:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gb0OAQSq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 net interest income 1.80 billion RGT versus 1.65 billion RGT
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after the Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat view of the U.S. economy but gave no hints of the timing of its next rate move.
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ