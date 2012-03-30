By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, March 30
BRUSSELS, March 30 EU regulators are
investigating whether banks may have manipulated the Tokyo
interbank lending rate, Tibor, in addition to the London and
European Libor and Euribor rates, the EU's antitrust chief said
on Friday.
The European Commission and enforcers in the United States,
Switzerland and Japan are currently investigating whether banks
influenced key interbank lending rates that affect loans around
the world.
Last year the European Commission raided several lenders,
related to its Euribor investigation.
The EU watchdog's investigation has escalated since then, EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a
speech to be delivered at a conference in Washington.
"One of (the Commission's investigations) concerns products
linked to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate or Euribor. Others
focus on products tied to other benchmark rates for specific
currencies, such as Libor and Tibor, the Tokyo benchmark rate,"
he said.
"We have concerns that the companies may have violated the
rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices
in the trading of the financial derivatives based on those
benchmarks," he said.
The Euribor benchmark rate is used by banks as a reference
when fixing a price on interbank euro loans. There are 44
contributors to Euribor, far more than contribute to Libor. Most
major banks, including Santander, BNP Paribas
and UBS, are on the Euribor panel.
Barclays, HSBC and RBS have
confirmed in regulatory filings that they are being investigated
as part of the European Commission's Libor probe.
