SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean retailer CJ O Shopping Co Ltd has dropped out of the auction for a stake in Groupon Inc's South Korean subsidiary Ticket Monster, marking the second exit by a major suitor.

CJ said on Tuesday it had decided not to submit a formal bid for a stake in Ticket Monster due to differences in opinion on price and other conditions after it conducted due diligence.

CJ's exit follows a decision by mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp in late January to drop out of the running. Both companies had last month submitted letters of intent to acquire a stake in Ticket Monster. Neither would say how big a stake they had sought.

Groupon has said it plans to remain a major shareholder in Ticket Monster, but a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters the U.S. company could sell up to 51 percent of the unit.

Groupon and Ticket Monster declined to comment further, including disclosing any deadline for formal bids.

E-commerce has grown rapidly in South Korea, where consumers buy goods ranging from toilet paper to designer handbags using computers or smartphones.

But intense competition between Ticket Monster and its rivals, and attendant costs such as promotions and hiring celebrities for advertising campaigns, have weighed on its performance. It reported operating losses in the four years leading up to 2013.

Local media reports have said private equity funds including KKR remain in the running for a stake in Ticket Monster. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and David Holmes)