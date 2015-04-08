BANGKOK, April 8 Thailand's factory developer
Ticon Industrial Connection PCL said on Wednesday it
signed a deal with Japan's Mitsui & Co and an
Indonesian partner to form a $46.4 million joint venture in its
first foray into Indonesia.
The move is part of Ticon's foreign expansion as it aims to
be one of the leading developers of factories and warehouses for
lease and sales in Southeast Asia.
The joint venture PT SKP Surya Ticon Internusa will have a
registered capital of $46.4 million, or 1.5 billion baht, of
which Ticon will invest 375 million baht for a 25 percent stake,
the Thai firm said in a statement.
Mitsui will own 25 percent of the venture and the remaining
50 percent will be held by Indonesian real estate developer PT
Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk, the statement said.
The investment will increase Ticon's income since the joint
venture firm plans to invest in a revenue-generating project
with future expansion, it said, adding the project is located at
Suryacipta Technopark, about 60 km east of Jakarta.
Ticon plans to invest 50 billion baht ($1.54 billion) over
the next five years to expand its ready-built factories and
warehouses at home and Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam, it said
in late March.
($1 = 32.55 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)