BANGKOK, April 8 Thailand's factory developer Ticon Industrial Connection PCL said on Wednesday it signed a deal with Japan's Mitsui & Co and an Indonesian partner to form a $46.4 million joint venture in its first foray into Indonesia.

The move is part of Ticon's foreign expansion as it aims to be one of the leading developers of factories and warehouses for lease and sales in Southeast Asia.

The joint venture PT SKP Surya Ticon Internusa will have a registered capital of $46.4 million, or 1.5 billion baht, of which Ticon will invest 375 million baht for a 25 percent stake, the Thai firm said in a statement.

Mitsui will own 25 percent of the venture and the remaining 50 percent will be held by Indonesian real estate developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk, the statement said.

The investment will increase Ticon's income since the joint venture firm plans to invest in a revenue-generating project with future expansion, it said, adding the project is located at Suryacipta Technopark, about 60 km east of Jakarta.

Ticon plans to invest 50 billion baht ($1.54 billion) over the next five years to expand its ready-built factories and warehouses at home and Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam, it said in late March. ($1 = 32.55 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)