BANGKOK, Sept 8 Thai factory and warehouse developer Ticon Industrial Connection PCL said on Tuesday it planned to list a real-estate investment trust (REIT) worth up to 3.3 billion baht ($91 million) in the fourth quarter.

Ticon expects to transfer assets to the REIT, which should help the company to book revenue from the asset sale in the fourth quarter, Samart Rusmeerojwong, head of investor relations, told investors.

"We are seeking approval from related agencies and expect the process to be completed in the fourth quarter," he said.

The company reported a net loss of 30 million baht in the second quarter when its factory occupancy rate dropped to 49 percent as some clients cancelled rental contracts due to weak demand and sluggish economic growth.

Some of its clients in the auto sector also delayed start-up of factories after declines in domestic auto sales, managing director Virapan Pulges said.

This year, Ticon aimed for new rental space of 50,000 sq m of factories and 250,000 sq m of warehouses. In the first seven months of 2015, the company had rented 17,400 sq m of factories and 140,162 sq m warehouses, Samart said.

Ticon was in talks with clients to rent factories of about 120,000 sq. m., of which 38 percent in auto sector, 12 percent from electronics and 8 percent from food sector, he said adding that a majority of its clients were Japanese investors.

The company planned to sell land worth 260 million baht in the fourth quarter and sell some assets to its property fund to help boost revenue and repay debt, Samart said. ($1 = 36.1900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)