May 21 Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its deepwater vessels earned more in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Fourth-quarter net income was $33.6 million, or 66 cents per share, higher than $12.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $289.4 million. Revenue from deepwater vessels increased to $137.6 million from $95.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 61 cents on revenue of $286.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tidewater shares, which have fallen 8 percent so far this year, closed at $45.39 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

