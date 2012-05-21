May 21 Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its
deepwater vessels earned more in Asia, Africa and Europe.
Fourth-quarter net income was $33.6 million, or 66 cents per
share, higher than $12.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $289.4 million. Revenue from
deepwater vessels increased to $137.6 million from $95.9 million
a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 61
cents on revenue of $286.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Tidewater shares, which have fallen 8 percent so far this
year, closed at $45.39 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)