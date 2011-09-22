* Says vessel rev in Q2 to be below outlook, Q1 vessel rev

* Sees $6-$8 mln hit on Q2 vessel rev

* Says working with Saudi Aramco to resolve issue

* Shares down 2.5 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Sept 22 Tidewater Inc said its second-quarter vessel revenue is expected to be below both its forecast for the current quarter and what it reported in the first quarter, mainly due to delays in acceptance of some of its vessels by Saudi Aramco .

Tidewater said this and start up delays on other projects are expected to result in unanticipated vessel downtime, and hurt vessel revenue by $6-$8 million.

Tidewater, whose 358-vessel fleet is the largest serving the offshore energy industry, had forecast second-quarter vessel revenue of $255-$260 million. It had reported $253 million for the first quarter.

The company said the delays in the acceptance of the initial vessels, which are part of a nine-vessel package committed to multi-year term-charters with Saudi Aramco, were largely because they were yet to meet certain performance standards.

Tidewater said it was working with the world's top oil producer, Saudi Aramco, to thrash out an acceptable resolution, which may involve modifications to the vessels and possible rate reductions during the charter period.

Shares of Tidewater were down 2.5 percent in extended trade. They closed at $50.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)