Nov 6 The former chief executive of TierOne
Bank, a publicly traded lender in Lincoln, Nebraska that failed
in June 2010, was convicted on Friday for concealing loan and
real estate losses during and after the financial crisis, the
U.S. Department of Justice said.
A federal jury in Lincoln found Gilbert Lundstrom, 74,
guilty on 12 of the 13 counts he faced, including securities
fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, after a two-week trial.
The verdict followed guilty pleas last year by James Laphen
and Don Langford, who had respectively been TierOne's chief
operating officer and chief credit officer.
Lundstrom is among only a handful of top U.S. bank
executives to be convicted at trial for defrauding investors and
regulators before, during or after the financial crisis.
Daniel Collins, a lawyer for Lundstrom, was not immediately
available for comment.
Prosecutors said Lundstrom and his co-conspirators hid more
than $100 million of loan and real estate losses from investors
and regulators, after the bank had ventured beyond its home turf
into riskier areas such as Las Vegas commercial real estate.
They also said TierOne concealed its need to boost reserves,
and that during its 2009 annual meeting Lundstrom misrepresented
the bank's health and whether it had applied for federal bailout
money.
TierOne had about $2.8 billion of assets and 69 branches
when it was closed on June 4, 2010 after roughly a century in
business.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was appointed receiver.
Great Western Bancorp Inc of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
assumed most of TierOne's deposits.
Regulators use the term "tier 1 capital" as a measure of a
bank's core financial strength.
The case is U.S. v. Lundstrom, U.S. District Court, District
of Nebraska, No. 14-cr-03136.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)