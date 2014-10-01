Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 1 Tieto Oyj
* Says Tieto's Product Development Services unit initiates personnel negotiations in response to insourcing decision - group guidance for 2014 remains unchanged
* Says Product Development Services will start personnel negotiations in impacted countries in Europe and Asia
* Says in Finland, a maximum of 350 persons may be affected while Tieto expects number of actual reductions to remain below 300
* Says PDS seeks to reduce a maximum of 600 positions in Central European and Asian locations
* Says in Finland, company will start process by making a proposal to employee representatives on Oct. 1
* Says restructuring costs related to reductions may rise up to 20 million euros which will be booked mainly in Q4 pending employee negotiations
* Says will book a goodwill impairment charge of around 40 million euros in its Q3 operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)