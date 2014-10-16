Oct 16 Tieto Oyj :

* Nordic financial services company EnterCard extends its existing outsourcing agreement with Tieto

* Says the new contract is worth approximately 20 million euros and involves the modernization of entercard's IT environment with new technical solutions based on cloud and capacity services

* Says the contract runs for five years with an option for two additional years Source text: bit.ly/1CocW3b Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)