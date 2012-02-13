Feb 13 Finnish IT services firm Tieto agreed to sell its UK-based financial products business to French peer Sopra Group, part of a strategy to sell assets outside its core business.

Tieto on Monday did not disclose the price of the deal but said it would book a capital gain of around 15 million euros ($19.78 million) in the first quarter.

The unit, which employs around 160 people and had 2011 sales of 22 million euros, provides mortgages, savings, credit and debt collection systems to banks, lenders and collection agencies in Britain.

Separately, Sopra has agreed to buy the UK IT services subsidiary of Business & Decision, which generated revenues of 26 million euros in 2011. The two deals will help boost its presence in the United Kingdom, Sopra said.

