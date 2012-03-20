BRIEF-Yahoo says forensic experts identify user accounts affected by forged cookies
* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies
HELSINKI, March 20 Tieto Chief Executive Kimmo Alkio said:
* Smaller acquisitions 'very much possible' under new strategy
* Looking for all options for product business, no decisions made
* Share of staff in low-cost countries could rise significantly above current 40 pct (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies
Feb 15 The Broad Institute, a biological and genomic research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard, will keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR, a U.S. patent agency ruled on Wednesday.
* SKY and Vodafone have received letters from legal counsel representing Spark, Trustpower and InternetNZ (parties)