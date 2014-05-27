Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI May 27 Finnish IT services provider Tieto on Tuesday updated its dividend policy, aiming to increase the annual payout and return at least half of its net result to shareholders.
Tieto has increased its dividend for four years in a row, paying out 0.90 euros per share from 2013.
The company at its capital market day kept its long-term target for operating profit margin unchanged at 10 percent. (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)