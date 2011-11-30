HELSINKI Nov 30 Finnish IT services provider Tieto may have to pay "millions" in damages and could lose customers due to technical problems in Sweden, Dagens Industri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Tieto spokeswoman Reeta Kaukiainen said the problems, caused by a hardware failure, were affecting about 50 customers, including pharmacy chain Apoteket and SBAB Bank.

"For example, the pharamacies of Apoteket are not able to handle the prescriptions electronically as usual," she said.

The company was trying to fix the services, she said, declining to give an estimate on costs or comment on whether customers would go elsewhere.

Tieto shares were down 2.9 percent at 0940 GMT. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Dan Lalor)