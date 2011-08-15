HELSINKI Aug 15 Swedish hedge fund Cevian Capital raised its stake in Tieto to 10.2 percent, the Finnish IT services company said on Monday.

The activist investor, known for driving strategy changes at companies, is now the second biggest owner in Tieto, just slightly behind Finnish state investment arm Solidium's 10.3 percent investment.

Tieto, which has been struggling to turn around its declining profits, ousted its long-time chief executive Hannu Syrjala in late April. It recently appointed Kimmo Alkio from security software company F-Secure as its new leader.

Cevian first flagged its investment in the company in 2009 with a stake of 5.6 percent. Cevian's managing partner Christer Gardell is a Tieto board member.

Its other current holdings include Old Mutual and Wolseley .

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)