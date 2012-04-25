UPDATE 5-South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
(Adds details, quote)
HELSINKI, April 25 Nordic IT services provider Tieto warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported earnings in line with expectations for January-March.
Tieto, which competes with bigger corporate technology services companies such as Accenture and IBM, said adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 28 million euros ($36.97 million) from 23.9 million a year ago.
That was in line with an average forecast of 28 million euros in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from 24.6 million to 31 million euros.
Tieto said the second quarter will be strained by one-off costs of around 30 million euros from its ongoing revamp.
"Additionally, existing idle capacity of the company is expected to burden second-quarter performance," it said. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
BENGALURU, India, Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops.
SEOUL, Feb 14 South Korea's Samsung Group said on Tuesday it never paid bribes to South Korean President Park Geun-hye or sought illicit favours from her, as a special prosecutor's office seeks to arrest the conglomerate's leader.