HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish IT services provider Tieto said it has agreed to sell most of its business in Germany and the Netherlands to Aurelius.

Tieto said its underlying operating margin would be improved by 0.5 percentage point due to the divestment, based on last year's performance.

The German and Dutch businesses had net sales at about 110 million euros ($151 million) in 2012. Some 900 employees will be transferred to the new owner when the deal is closed. ($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)