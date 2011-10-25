HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish Tieto topped all analyst forecasts with its third quarter profit as the IT services market has seen little impact from the worsened economic outlook, it said.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 34.5 million euros ($47.9 mln) from 28.5 million a year ago, beating all analyst forecasts in the Reuters poll which had an average of 25.9 million euros.

Tieto repeated it expects its full-year underlying profit to rise from 110.0 million euros last year and net sales to grow in line with the 2-4 percent market growth forecast by industry analysts. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)