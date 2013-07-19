Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish IT services provider Tieto reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, citing weak demand from the telecommunications sector.
Tieto's second-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 31.3 million euros with the help of cost cuts. Analysts on average expected 34.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)