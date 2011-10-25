* Q3 adj. operating profit 34.5 mln euros vs 21-29 mln forecasts

* Q3 sales 414.5 mln vs 400 mln consensus

* Sees no material impact from economic slowdown in 2011

* Shares up 3.5 pct

* Activist investor overtakes state in ownership (Adds share reaction, Cevian ownership)

HELSINKI, Oct 25 IT services provider Tieto beat analysts' profit forecasts in the third quarter, as strong demand in home market Finland helped it weather a weakening European economy, and said an activist investment fund had raised its stake.

Tieto, which competes with bigger corporate technology services companies like Accenture and IBM , said adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 34.5 million euros ($47.9 mln) from 28.5 million a year ago.

That exceeded all 13 forecasts in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from 21 million to 29 million euros.

"The overall business environment is still rather stable despite the worsened macroeconomic outlook in Europe," acting Chief Executive Ari Karppinen said in a statement.

"Some signs of customer cautiousness are visible in certain sectors, but we do not expect these to have any material impact on our 2011 performance," he said.

Tieto repeated its outlook for 2011, forecasting sales increasing in line with a 2 to 4 percent growth in the market. It said it expected underlying 2011 operating profit to be above the 110 million reached in 2010.

Analysts had earlier forecast 5 percent sales growth for this year. It made 82.9 million euros in profit over the first nine months of the year.

Shares in the company rose 3.5 percent by 1014 GMT, while the Helsinki bourse was up 0.7 percent.

The report also showed Swedish activist investment fund Cevian Capital had raised its stake in Tieto to 12.7 percent by end-September, up 2.5 percentage points since August.

Cevian, known for driving strategy changes, became the biggest shareholder in Tieto, exceeding the 10.3 percent stake of Finnish state investor Solidium.

Cevian's managing partner Christer Gardell is a member of Tieto's board, which ousted long-time chief executive Hannu Syrjala in late April after the company reported weak earnings.

His replacement, Kimmo Alkio from security software company F-Secure , will start in Novermber. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)