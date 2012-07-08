July 8 Shares in American jewelry company
Tiffany could rise following a recent pullback, Barron's
wrote in its July 9 edition.
The target price for the luxury goods maker's shares is $63,
according to analysts at Canaccord Genuity, the financial weekly
said.
Tiffany stock closed at $53.45 on Friday, down from close to
$70 in early May.
Canaccord Genuity said the stock's recent pullback has
opened a window of opportunity in a company with significant
global expansion opportunities, according to Barron's.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)