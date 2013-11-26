BRIEF-Coty appoints Laurent Kleitman as president Coty consumer beauty
* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
NEW YORK Nov 26 Tiffany & Co : * Up 5.9 percent to $85.75 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook
* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
COPENHAGEN, March 7 A Danish consumer watchdog has reported Alphabet Inc's Google to the Danish Data Protection Agency for potentially breaking privacy laws by not capping the amount of time personal data is stored on Google's servers, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.