May 24 Tiffany lowered its fiscal-year sales and
profit forecasts on Thursday, citing slowing economic growth in
many countries and weakness in the jeweler's home market.
Tiffany now expects global net sales to be up 7 percent to 8
percent for the year, compared with its prior forecast of a 10
percent gain, and lowered its full-year profit outlook by 25
cents a share to a range of $3.70 to $3.80.
Sales increased 7.6 percent to $819.2 million in the first
quarter ended April 30, while sales at stores open at least a
year rose 4 percent. But sales at the company's famed Manhattan
flagship store fell 4 percent.
The retailer reported net income of $81.5 million, or 64
cents per share, for the quarter, up slightly from $81.1
million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
