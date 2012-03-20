* Sees global sales up 10 pct
* Sees FY EPS $3.95-$4.05 vs Wall Street view $3.93
* Q4 EPS $1.39 vs Wall Street view $1.42
* Shares up 3.7 percent
March 20 Tiffany & Co forecast higher
sales for 2012, helped by further expansion in Asia and the
Americas, and the high-end jeweler said that after a bumpy
holiday season, business so far this year was on track with its
projections.
Shares of the company were up 3.7 percent at $71.25 in
premarket trading.
The New York-based chain said in January that its U.S. and
European customers had been "restrained" in their shopping
because of volatile stock markets and the eurozone crisis,
leading to softer-than-expected sales for the important holiday
season.
"That was the first warning that the luxury party was coming
to an end, but now it seems it was just a speed bump," said
Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand.
U.S. stock markets have since rallied, and the debt crisis
in Europe has eased. In a statement, Tiffany Chief Executive
Officer Michael Kowalski said global sales growth so far this
year was "tracking in line" with the company's expectations.
Tiffany expects fiscal-year global net sales to be up 10
percent, led by gains in Asia and the Americas. That would be an
improvement over the soft holiday sales, but still below last
year's 18 percent clip.
The company forecast a profit of between $3.95 and $4.05 per
share, above Wall Street estimates of $3.93, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tiffany, which operates 247 stores worldwide, plans to open
another 24 this year -- nine in the Americas, seven in the
Asia-Pacific region, five in the United Arab Emirates and three
in Europe.
Net sales increased 8 percent to $1.19 billion in the fourth
quarter ended on Jan. 31. Sales at stores open at least a year
rose 5 percent.
European customers grew nervous as the eurozone crisis hit a
crescendo during the quarter. Sales at stores open at least a
year fell 2 percent there, the only market to see a decline.
There was also some pullback in New York. Sales at Tiffany's
iconic Fifth Avenue flagship were up a modest 2 percent despite
an influx of tourists that helped other luxury stores, such as
the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship, overcome a drop in Wall
Street bonuses.
Asia excluding Japan remained a major source of growth for
Tiffany, with same-store sales up 13 percent. That market now
accounts for almost one-fifth of overall sales.
In Japan, Tiffany's second-largest market after the United
States, business continued to recover from the tsunami and
nuclear disaster of a year ago, with same-store sales up 4
percent.
Tiffany reported net income of $178.4 million, or $1.39 per
share, for the quarter, down from $181.2 million, or $1.41 per
share, a year earlier. That was below the $1.42 per share that
Wall Street analysts were expecting.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)