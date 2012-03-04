March 4 Shares of jeweller Tiffany and Co could rise as high as $70 as it brings out new products and expands marketing efforts, according to Barron's.

The March 5 edition of the weekly business paper cited an analyst's 12-month price target. Tiffany shares closed up 94 cents or 1.4 percent at $67.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

"If you look around the world, the environment is getting better for Tiffany," Brian Nagel, an Oppenheimer analyst was cited saying by Barron's. (Writing by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)