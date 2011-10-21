Oct 21 Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) will open its first
company-operated store in Eastern Europe next year with a
location in Prague, setting the stage for further expansion in
a region with a fast growing economy.
The store, to be located on the Czech capital's luxury
strip, Parizska Street, is set to open next summer, the upscale
jeweler said on Friday.
Tiffany has had a few independently run stores in Moscow
for years. The company sells its jewelry to those stores on a
wholesale basis but does not operate them.
The expansion could pave the way down the line for stores
in other Eastern European capitals, including Warsaw and
Budapest.
Tiffany, based in New York, has been expanding overseas
aggressively in recent years, opening new stores in booming new
markets such as Latin America and China.
In its most recent quarter, global net sales rose 25
percent.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)