BRIEF-SoftBank Group set to invest more than $3 bln in WeWork - CNBC
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Tiffany & Co lowered its fiscal-year sales and profit forecasts on Monday, citing global economic conditions and weakness in key markets for the jeweler such as Europe and New York.
Tiffany reduced its global net sales growth forecast by 1 percentage point to range of 6 percent to 7 percent for the year ending in January. It lowered its full-year profit outlook to $3.55 to $3.70 a share from $3.70 to $3.80.
Global sales rose 1.6 percent to $886.6 million in the second quarter ended on July 31, while sales at stores open at least a year fell 1 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.
Tiffany reported net income of $91.8 million, or 72 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with $90 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has denied administering banned supplements to his athletes and issued a firm rebuttal of what he said were false allegations against him in a British newspaper.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.