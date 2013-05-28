By Phil Wahba
May 28 Tiffany & Co's first-quarter
sales topped expectations, boosted by improved demand for
upscale jewelry especially in the United States and Japan.
Comparable-store sales, which exclude stores opened in the
last year, rose 8 percent, a marked improvement over the
holiday-season quarter, when results were flat, it said on
Tuesday.
Tiffany executives, however, warned investors not to read
too much into the good start to the year, pointing to lingering
weakness in the Americas, a drop in the yen, which is hurting
its profit, and ongoing poor results with less expensive
jewelry, including silver.
Tiffany gets more than 30 percent of sales from jewelry
costing less than $500, such as sterling silver heart pendants.
In the first quarter, Tiffany sold fewer silver items.
In the Americas, sales advanced 6 percent, helped in part by
much brisker business at its flagship Fifth Avenue store in
Manhattan, where sales fell last year. The store generates about
one-twelfth of companywide revenue.
In China, where Tiffany is opening four new stores this year
and will have 26 by year end, sales growth contributed to a 14
percent gain for the Asia business.
In Japan, its second biggest market, sales were up 2
percent, and would have jumped 20 percent, if not for the impact
of the yen's depreciation. Demand for expensive jewelry was a
standout and the company credited government efforts to spur
consumption.
Tiffany's quarterly results echoed recent reports by Saks
Inc and Coach Inc in the United States, and
Burberry Group Plc and Italian fashion house Giorgio
Armani, indicating luxury sales were regaining momentum.
For the quarter ended April 30, Tiffany reported that
overall revenue rose 9.3 percent to $895.4 million, well above
Wall Street expectations of $855.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares were up 4.1 percent to $79.34 in afternoon trading
after earlier hitting their highest levels in nearly two years.
SOFTNESS PERSISTS AT LOW END
Last year, Tiffany set up a separate unit to cater to
wealthy clients with special events, hoping to shore up sales in
an increasingly competitive high-end jewelry market.
In April, it hosted an invitation-only event at Rockefeller
Center, featuring celebrities and the world's largest Tiffany
blue box over a skating rink, and said the party had generated
good sales.
Tiffany has been faulted by Wall Street for offering
uninspired silver jewelry. Chief Financial Officer Pat McGuiness
said it is introducing new designs this year and next and
stepping up marketing, but added there's still a way to go.
"We continue to anticipate that silver jewelry sales growth
in 2013 will lag growth in higher price categories," McGuiness
told investors.
The company kept to its earlier profit forecast, seeing
annual profit at $3.43 to $3.53 per share.
Quarterly earnings rose to $83.6 million, or 65 cents per
share, from $81.5 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs associated with a move to new offices last
year, Tiffany earned 70 cents a share, while Wall Street
expected 52 cents.