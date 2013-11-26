BRIEF-Coty appoints Laurent Kleitman as president Coty consumer beauty
* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
Nov 26 Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by stronger-than-expected sales as business soared in China, and the U.S. jeweler raised its full-year forecast.
Global sales rose 7 percent to $911.5 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts on average were expecting $889.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable sales rose 7 percent.
Tiffany reported net income of $94.6 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $63.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company raised its full-year profit forecast by 15 cents per share to a range of $3.65 to $3.75.
Tiffany still expects net sales worldwide to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage rate for the fiscal year.
* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
COPENHAGEN, March 7 A Danish consumer watchdog has reported Alphabet Inc's Google to the Danish Data Protection Agency for potentially breaking privacy laws by not capping the amount of time personal data is stored on Google's servers, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.