Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
March 21 Tiffany & Co said on Friday it expects net worldwide sales to rise in the high single digits in percentage terms this year, with growth in all regions.
The upscale New York-based jeweler reported a loss of $103.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, due primarily to losing an arbitrations ruling against The Swatch Group. A year earlier, it recorded a profit of $179.6 million, or $1.40 a share.
Excluding the arbitration loss, Tiffany earned $1.47 per share last quarter.
The company said it expected a profit of $4.05 to $4.15 per share this fiscal year. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.