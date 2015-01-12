(Adds comments from company president and analyst, details;

Jan 12 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co cut
its profit forecast for the full year, citing a disappointing
holiday shopping season and further weakness in Japan.
Tiffany shares fell as much as 14.4 percent to $88.52 on
Monday, their biggest intra-day decline in nearly 11 years.
The company said it now expected an adjusted profit of
$4.15-$4.20 per share in the year ending Jan. 31, down from its
prior forecast of $4.20-$4.30.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$4.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The Americas segment appears to have run out of steam,"
Canaccord Genuity Inc analyst Laura Champine wrote in a note.
Both overall and same-store sales in the Americas, the
company's biggest market, fell 1 percent in the two-month
holiday shopping period ended Dec. 31, Tiffany said.
Sales in that segment had risen 6 percent in the same period
last year.
Tiffany President Frederic Cumenal said the stronger dollar
not only affected the translation of results, it also had an
impact on sales from tourists in the United States.
Sales to tourists makes up for the bulk of revenue at the
company's flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan. The store
contributes nearly 8 percent to total sales.
Sales in Japan, which contributed 12 percent to total sales
in the third quarter, fell 16 percent in the November-December
period.
Tiffany's sales in Japan have fallen for the past two
quarters after the government raised consumption tax to 8
percent from 5 percent, prompting shoppers to cut back on
spending.
The company said it expected the strong dollar to continue
to weigh on results in 2015, resulting in low-to-mid
single-digit percentage growth in sales and profit.
The global high-end consumer may be entering a period of a
sustained slowdown, Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma
wrote in a note last week and downgraded Tiffany's stock to
"hold" from "buy".
Macro-economic challenges and geo-political concerns will
curtail high-end spending in 2015 and hurt international tourism
to the United States, Yruma wrote.
The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket
of major currencies in 2014, its strongest performance since
1997. The U.S. currency is widely expected to strengthen further
this year.
Tiffany's shares were down 14 percent at $88.83 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's close the
stock had risen 14 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing
by Joyjeet Das)