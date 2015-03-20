BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
March 20 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak demand during the holiday shopping season.
The company reported net income of $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $103.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
New York-based Tiffany's revenue slipped to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion, about half of which was from the outside the United States. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.