May 27 Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co
reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly sales as a strong dollar
discouraged tourists from spending in its U.S. stores and
reduced the value of overseas sales.
The company's net income fell to $104.9 million, or 81 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $125.6
million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $962.4 million from $1.01 billion, while
total same-store sales fell 7 percent.
