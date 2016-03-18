March 18 Tiffany & Co's sales fell 5.6 percent in the holiday quarter as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending at its stores in the United States and ate into revenue from other markets.

Sales at the upscale jeweler's established stores open for at least a year fell 10 percent in the Americas region in the fourth quarter.

Its net income fell to $163.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.21 billion from $1.29 billion.