BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said its comparable sales in the Americas fell 4 percent in November and December, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in New York.
The company said sales at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York declined 14 percent, partly due to post-election traffic disruption in Manhattan.
The company said it does not anticipate a significant improvement in economic conditions in 2017. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results