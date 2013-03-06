BRIEF-Kellogg Co says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $12.4 mln -SEC filing
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
March 6 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the largest shareholder of Tiffany & Co, further raised its stake in the U.S. luxury jeweler to 11.27 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
Qatar Investment Authority, which first disclosed a 5.2 percent stake in Tiffany last April, had raised its holding in the company to 8.7 percent last month.
Vanguard Group Inc, the largest U.S. mutual fund company, and Capital World Investors, a unit of Capital Group Companies Inc, are the next biggest shareholders of Tiffany's as of Dec. 31.
Tiffany, famed for its blue boxes and its Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan, said in January that worldwide sales at stores open at least a year were flat in November and December, a period that can account for one-third of jewelers' annual sales and almost half of profit.
The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results later this month.
Tiffany shares, which have risen more than 22 percent this year, closed at $70.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.