NEW YORK Oct 17 Tiffany & Co is
establishing a separate selling unit to woo wealthy clients
around the world who want its high-end statement jewelry, the
company said on Wednesday.
Tiffany gets a small, but growing percentage of its sales
from statement jewelry, which the New York retailer defines as
one-of-a-kind or few-of-a-kind pieces priced at $50,000 or more.
"We believe there is a big opportunity to grow that
higher-end business and that it is important to have a
dedicated, proactive selling organization," said Mark Aaron,
Tiffany's vice president of investor relations.
He said the selling team will approach affluent shoppers and
organize events for them to see the jewelry, from Singapore to
Sao Paulo and other major cities. Tiffany gets a significant
amount of its business from relatively inexpensive items such as
$135 sterling silver key charms.
The new team will be headed by Beth Canavan, who currently
leads Tiffany's Americas business. That business will be rolled
into the portfolio of Frederic Cumenal, who has been responsible
for Tiffany's businesses in Asia, Japan, Europe and Emerging
Markets, the company said.